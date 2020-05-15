Monarch charged with fraud in Ondo

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Obalogun of Igoba, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Chief Adinlewa Adeniyi, has been arraigned before an Ondo State High Court for alleged forgery and breach of peace.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Chief Adinlewa and two others, Chief Adegbola Omoye and Adelana Aderemi were alleged to have on July 27, 2019 pretended to be the owners of Elemo of Igoba land, intent on obtaining N100,000 from Mr Emmanuel Bankole Ojuola.

They were also alleged to have unlawfully commissioned the entry onto a portion of land in actual and peaceable possession of one Michael Olusanya Ojuola.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

Justice Bode Adegbehingbe granted them bail to the sum of N500,000 each with a surety that must be a tax payer.

The case was adjourned to June 6, 2020 for hearing.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

