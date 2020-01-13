Mohbad vs Zinoleesky vs Hotkid – Who Do You Think Will Shine More In The Music Industry This 2020?

They grew mere Instagram freestyling to taking part of the market share in commercial music.

There is no magic about the growth of Zinoleesky, Mohbad and Hotkid in the music scene, these guys are product of creativity, hardwork and consistency.

Zinoleesky And Mohbad As Marlian Gang Member

Zinoleesky and Mohbad both got signed to Marlian Records where they will be connecting to their fans and gain new ones.

Being under Naira Marley owned record label, both artistes are expected to break boundaries this year, afterall they were not doing bad when alone as independent artistes.

Hotkid Under Dr. Dolor Entertainment

Having proved himself to be a versatile artiste with good rap and singing skills, Hotkid is expected to shine better this 2020.

His 2019 hit single, “Ozana” and the “Honorable” EP are reflections of the fact that Hotkid has the potential to succeed just like Teni at Dr. Dolor Entertainment.

Guys, from your knowledge of these young artistes

Mohbad, Zinoleesky, Hotkid – Who Do You Think Will Shine More In The Music Industry This 2020?

Let’s hear from you

Drop your comments

