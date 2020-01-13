Mohammed Tahir-Monguno: Why I Sponsored 27 Bills In 7 Months

The Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) says he sponsored 27 bills in seven months to impact positively on the lives of his constituents and other Nigerians.

Speaking to our correspondent, Monguno who was ranked among top bill sponsors in the ninth assembly, said he was spurred by the zeal to contribute towards building a better Nigeria through robust and beneficial legislations.

He said: “Coming from an area bedevilled by myriad of security and developmental challenges, I am duty bound to present bills that will bring succour to my people and other Nigerians.

“All the bills I personally sponsored or co-sponsored with my colleagues are quality, well thought out proposals which when passed into law will help in bringing the needed legal frameworks for the development of the country. “Notable among the bills I sponsored are; the bill for the Separation of the Office of the Attorney General, bill for the Establishment for a body to regulate the Proliferation of Small Arms and the Onshore/Offshore Production Sharing as well as other important bills.”

Monguno added that, he was particularly moved by the current socio-economic challenges facing the country which required a review of most of the country’s laws to take care of the realities on ground.

“We cannot move forward without being proactive especially with some of our constitutional provisions. The dynamism of the present times comes with challenges that need prompt actions especially from the National Assembly.

“I assure you, with the way the 9th assembly is focusing in making laws, Nigerians will have legislations that will be geared towards realising the dreams of having a country with progressive ideals to ensure overall development,” he said.

Monguno was ranked second lawmaker ýwith the highest number of bills in the ninth House of Representatives since inauguration on June 11 last year. So far, he has sponsored ý27 bills.

