Mobile courts convict 874 lockdown violators in Kano

From Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

Kano State government has said the 11 mobile courts established by the Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir Umar, have sentenced over 874 violators of the lockdown order across the state.

The sentences, it said, were delivered between April 6 and May 13.

The state Judiciary’s Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, stated this during the weekly update on the mobile court’s activities.

The spokesman said some of the offenders were sentenced to community service while others were fined.

He explained that a store, Garba Karfe Investment, was closed down for violating the lockdown order and its operators fined N10,000.

Those with genuine reasons for coming out during the lockdown were set free, Ibrahim said.

“Garba Karfe Investment Store was also closed down by the court and fined N10,000 for violating the order.

“The court had also burst some businessmen who violated the order by opening their warehouses in the night to distribute wares to their customers. The court found them guilty and prosecuted them,” he said.

