South Africa raving rapper, Nasty C teams up with DJ Whoo Kid for the release of this impressive Mixtape titled “Zulu”. Nasty C the Zulu Man with some powers flows with ease on this Zulu Hip-pop mixtape.

Nasty C x DJ Whoo Kid – ‘Zulu’…. Nasty C has always sought to make the globe even smaller through his music. He has toured Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. He has brought his own live performance headline package, the Ivyson Tour, to Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and more. The most recent six-city Ivyson Tour last year was a sold-out smash with over 16,000 attendees in each of the four cities in which it was held (Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Namibia).

The rapper linked us with DJ Whoo Kid an American–Haitian Hip Hop DJ. DJ Whoo Kid who is currently signed to G-Unit Records fell in love with Nasty C’s African Hip-pop sound. The talented Hip-pop disc Jockey then decided to have a joint project with the South African superstar.

This ‘Zulu‘ Mixtape is an 11 track music project with American rapper – T.I, American Hip-pop performing act – Mishlawi and South African rapper CrownedYung as special guest on it/ featured rapper. It houses his previous songs; ‘They Don’t‘ and ‘Eazy‘

The post [Mixtape] Nasty C x DJ Whoo Kid – “Zulu” ft. T.I., Mishlawi, Crowned Yung appeared first on tooXclusive.