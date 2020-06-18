[Mixtape] Dj Moti Cakes – “Love Lockdown Riddim” ft. Joe Boy, Rema, Oxlade, Teni, Tems

ROG boss and Soundcity Radio Dj Moti Cakes is back with another action packed riddim for all lovers during this time of Quarantine. Expect a perfect blend of romance vibes on this exclusive “Love Lockdown Riddim” curated by Cakeman Mali Bezo including tunes from Tems, Oxlade, Joeboy, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido and many more icons.

Catch Dj Moti Cakes on the Soundcity Radio Network daily at 10:00pm (CAT). Keep up with the Cakeman on all social media @moticakes

