[Mixtape] DJ Maff – Latest Gospel Mix

DJ Maff kick start the year with a brand new Gospel mix titled “Latest Gospel Mixtape“.
Whatever the circumstances may be, just turn to God in worship by listening to “Latest Gospel Mix” hosted by Perfect Music.
“The best way to express your love towards God and stay connected to Him is through WORSHIP. And as you listen to each one of them, You are sure to experience an overdose of God’s Spirit in your life.
Tracklist
1. DJ Maff – Intro
2. Sinach – Omemma
3. Nina – Without You
4. Frank Edward – Chioma
5. Lilian Dinma – My Life
6. Da Voice – All The Glory
7. Dr Paul – Elee
8. Steve Crown – Angel Bow
9. Mercy Chinwo – Power Belong To Jesus
10. Jahdiel – When You Say Yes
11. Samsong – E Dey Work
12. Jahdiel – Sweet Holy Spirit
13. Mercy Chinwo – Love Expression
14. Mercy Chinwo – Akamdinedu
15. Frank Edward – One Song
16. Frank Edward – Happiness
17. Preye Odede – For My God
18. Idahams – Billion Dollar
19. Steve Crown – You Are Yahweh
20. DJ Maff – Outro
Listen below:-
.
.
