[Mixtape] DJ Maff – Latest Gospel Mix

DJ Maff kick start the year with a brand new Gospel mix titled “Latest Gospel Mixtape“.

Whatever the circumstances may be, just turn to God in worship by listening to “Latest Gospel Mix” hosted by Perfect Music.

“The best way to express your love towards God and stay connected to Him is through WORSHIP. And as you listen to each one of them, You are sure to experience an overdose of God’s Spirit in your life.

Tracklist

1. DJ Maff – Intro

2. Sinach – Omemma

3. Nina – Without You

4. Frank Edward – Chioma

5. Lilian Dinma – My Life

6. Da Voice – All The Glory

7. Dr Paul – Elee

8. Steve Crown – Angel Bow

9. Mercy Chinwo – Power Belong To Jesus

10. Jahdiel – When You Say Yes

11. Samsong – E Dey Work

12. Jahdiel – Sweet Holy Spirit

13. Mercy Chinwo – Love Expression

14. Mercy Chinwo – Akamdinedu

15. Frank Edward – One Song

16. Frank Edward – Happiness

17. Preye Odede – For My God

18. Idahams – Billion Dollar

19. Steve Crown – You Are Yahweh

20. DJ Maff – Outro

