The Turn Up Initiator, DJ Latitute has started the year in style by giving us a freestyle mixtape dedicated to T-Classic’s Smashing Hit Single titled “Think About It”.
Tracklist
1. T-Classic – Think About It
2. BadBoy Timz – Complete Me
3. Davido Ft. Wurld, Naira Marley & Zlatan – Sweet In The Middle
4. Joeboy – Beginning
5. Oxlade Ft. Reekado Banks – Craze
6. Alpha P – Paloma
7. GoodGirl LA X Terri – Talo Lomo
8. Zlatan Ft. Burna Boy – Gbeku
9. Buju – Lenu
10. T-Classic – Nobody Fine Pass You
11. Kizz Daniel – Pak N Go
12. Davido Ft. Peruzzi – Disturbance
13. Lady Donli Ft. Davido – Cash Remix
14. Burna Boy – My Money, My Baby
15. IVD X Zlatan – Bolanle
16. Teni – Billionaire
17. Tiwa Savage – Owo Mi Da
18. Rema – Lady
19. Olamide – Choco Milo
20. Reminisce Ft. Olamide, Naira Marley & SarZ – Instagram
21. Fireboy – Scatter
22. Naira Marley – Oja
23. Pheelz Ft. Olamide & Naira Marley – Gobe
24. Rexxie X Tclassic – Kpali
25. Mr Benson – Screen Touch
Listen below:-
What do you think about this Mixtape?
Let’s hear from you.
Drop your comments.
.
Download Other DJ Latitude Mixtapes Here – Click Here
.
The post [Mixtape] DJ Latitude – Think About It Freestyle Mix appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.