[Mixtape] DJ Latitude – Think About It Freestyle Mix

The Turn Up Initiator, DJ Latitute has started the year in style by giving us a freestyle mixtape dedicated to T-Classic’s Smashing Hit Single titled “Think About It”.

Tracklist

1. T-Classic – Think About It

2. BadBoy Timz – Complete Me

3. Davido Ft. Wurld, Naira Marley & Zlatan – Sweet In The Middle

4. Joeboy – Beginning

5. Oxlade Ft. Reekado Banks – Craze

6. Alpha P – Paloma

7. GoodGirl LA X Terri – Talo Lomo

8. Zlatan Ft. Burna Boy – Gbeku

9. Buju – Lenu

10. T-Classic – Nobody Fine Pass You

11. Kizz Daniel – Pak N Go

12. Davido Ft. Peruzzi – Disturbance

13. Lady Donli Ft. Davido – Cash Remix

14. Burna Boy – My Money, My Baby

15. IVD X Zlatan – Bolanle

16. Teni – Billionaire

17. Tiwa Savage – Owo Mi Da

18. Rema – Lady

19. Olamide – Choco Milo

20. Reminisce Ft. Olamide, Naira Marley & SarZ – Instagram

21. Fireboy – Scatter

22. Naira Marley – Oja

23. Pheelz Ft. Olamide & Naira Marley – Gobe

24. Rexxie X Tclassic – Kpali

25. Mr Benson – Screen Touch

Listen below:-

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE

