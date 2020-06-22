[Mixtape] DJ Khoded – “Isolation Mixtape” Vol.1

Here comes the Que b Entertainment & Khoded Entertainment Vibrant, intelligent and skillful Dj Khoded [@djKhoded] on the ones and twos hot wheel of steel with the intention of stirring your whole mind to joyful-enhancing mood with his FRESH MIXTAPE, creative and adorable MIXTAPE Titled: “ISOLATION MIXTAPE”. As we feels the issue of the Corona Virus must not totally hold down our thoughts or prevent us from moving on…. WASTE NO TIME AS YOU HIT THE DOWNLOAD LINK BELOW
TRACK-LIST
Sing – Fire boy ft Oxlade
Simi – duduke
Teeblayz – Falling
Blaqbones – Haba
Boysiz – Loose Control
Ladipoe ft Simi – Know you
Davido ft Summer Walker – D & G
Omah lay – You
Omah lay – Bad Influence
Joey Boy – Call
SuperBalat – Gidigan
Oxlade – Away
Sarz ft Wuld – MAD
T Classic – Hold On
Kawaski –
Barry jhay -Ash She
Really – Vanessa
Dotman – Enugbe
Bella Shmuda – Sho mo mi
Flexpizzle – Que Sera Sera
Tommie ft T classic –
SuperBalat – Gidigan
Hotkid – Nobody
Adekunle Gold – Something Different
Dj Neptune ft Joey Boy & Mr Eazi – Nobody
Young Milli ft OOS, Flex – Goodness & Mercy
Hanno Ft Realzy – No Doubt
Slimcase – Hawahoo
Yemi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo – Shekere
Terri – Ojoro
Mayorkun – Of Lagos
Marlian Crew – Dido L’obo
Mayzee ft Damibilz x Danny S – London Girls
Bad Boy Timz ft MAYORKUN – MJ remix
Niniola – Omo Rapala
Rahman Jago ft Jamo pyper & Zlatan – Of la la
Omo K – Pop
Naira Marley – Mafo
Baddy Osha ft Slimcase – H’oil 2.0
Nike – Gan pa
Mohbad ft naira Marley – Komajensun
Master Kg – Jerusalema
Vicetone & Tony Igy
Sarz – Celetronic Riddim
Naira Marley -Aye
Zlatan ft Papisnoop – The Matter
Ready to Dance
Dj Eddybeatz – Why are you running
Small Baddo ft Idowest – Who dey
2t Boiz ft Q Dot – Parte After Parte
Slim Case – Lamba Extra
Pheelz ft Olamide & Naira Marley – Gobe
Fire Boy – Omo Ologo
Barry Jhay – Pa mi
Naira Marley – Tesumole
Small Doctor – Account Balance
Afro House Beat
Professional Beat
Danny S – Oma Mad
Olamide – Wonma do
Superbalat – Shiba
Mayorkun – Set Awon
Lord Sky-You about to Lose Your Job Remix
Listen
DOWNLOAD ‘ISOLATION MIXTAPE Vol.1’
