[Mixtape] DJ Khoded – “Isolation Mixtape” Vol.1

Here comes the Que b Entertainment & Khoded Entertainment Vibrant, intelligent and skillful Dj Khoded [@djKhoded] on the ones and twos hot wheel of steel with the intention of stirring your whole mind to joyful-enhancing mood with his FRESH MIXTAPE, creative and adorable MIXTAPE Titled: “ISOLATION MIXTAPE”. As we feels the issue of the Corona Virus must not totally hold down our thoughts or prevent us from moving on…. WASTE NO TIME AS YOU HIT THE DOWNLOAD LINK BELOW

TRACK-LIST

Sing – Fire boy ft Oxlade

Simi – duduke

Teeblayz – Falling

Blaqbones – Haba

Boysiz – Loose Control

Ladipoe ft Simi – Know you

Davido ft Summer Walker – D & G

Omah lay – You

Omah lay – Bad Influence

Joey Boy – Call

SuperBalat – Gidigan

Oxlade – Away

Sarz ft Wuld – MAD

T Classic – Hold On

Kawaski –

Barry jhay -Ash She

Really – Vanessa

Dotman – Enugbe

Bella Shmuda – Sho mo mi

Flexpizzle – Que Sera Sera

Tommie ft T classic –

SuperBalat – Gidigan

Hotkid – Nobody

Adekunle Gold – Something Different

Dj Neptune ft Joey Boy & Mr Eazi – Nobody

Young Milli ft OOS, Flex – Goodness & Mercy

Hanno Ft Realzy – No Doubt

Slimcase – Hawahoo

Yemi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo – Shekere

Terri – Ojoro

Mayorkun – Of Lagos

Marlian Crew – Dido L’obo

Mayzee ft Damibilz x Danny S – London Girls

Bad Boy Timz ft MAYORKUN – MJ remix

Niniola – Omo Rapala

Rahman Jago ft Jamo pyper & Zlatan – Of la la

Omo K – Pop

Naira Marley – Mafo

Baddy Osha ft Slimcase – H’oil 2.0

Nike – Gan pa

Mohbad ft naira Marley – Komajensun

Master Kg – Jerusalema

Vicetone & Tony Igy

Sarz – Celetronic Riddim

Naira Marley -Aye

Zlatan ft Papisnoop – The Matter

Ready to Dance

Dj Eddybeatz – Why are you running

Small Baddo ft Idowest – Who dey

2t Boiz ft Q Dot – Parte After Parte

Slim Case – Lamba Extra

Pheelz ft Olamide & Naira Marley – Gobe

Fire Boy – Omo Ologo

Barry Jhay – Pa mi

Naira Marley – Tesumole

Small Doctor – Account Balance

Afro House Beat

Professional Beat

Danny S – Oma Mad

Olamide – Wonma do

Superbalat – Shiba

Mayorkun – Set Awon

Lord Sky-You about to Lose Your Job Remix

