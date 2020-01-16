[Mixtape] DJ Kamzy – Hard Rock Mixtape (January Edition)

DJ Kamzy kick start the year 2020 with a brand new mixtape titled ”Hard Rock Mixtape January Edition”.
Tracklist
1 DJ Kamzy – intro
2 Tekno – Suru
3 Wizboyy – Sikki
4 Teni – Billionaire
5 D-Banj – Everything -is-ok
6 Fireboy DML – Scatter
7 Carter Trillz x Djmaff – Woto Woto
8 Flavour – Time To Party
9 Tiwa savage – Owo Mi Da
10 MunaBlizz – Opasa
11 Zlatan – Yeye-Boyfriend
12 Speed Darlington – InLove
13 Wande-Coal – Ode-Lo-Like
14 Kiss Daniel – True
15 Tekno – Up-Tempo
16 Skiibii – Big Engine
17 Oskido – Bana
18 John Legend – All of me
19 Naira Marley – Mafo
20 Akon – Scammers
21 Yanke Paplo – Zanku Overload
22 Young-John – Ello baby
23 Flash x Neptune – Ojoro
24 Danny S – Oh My God
25 Darmless – Lagos beat
26 Zlatan – Bolanle
27 DotMan – Omoge
28 Naira Marley – Puta
29 Zanda – Skeleton Move
30 Slim case – Masun
31 Kiss Daniel – Pak n Go
32 Rude Boy – Audio
33 Teni – Mr Man
34 Soft – Naughty
35 Victor AD – Too Much
36 Teni – Always
37 Timaya – Balance
38 TeeGold – Disco
39 Skiibii – Sensima
40 Phyno – Ani
42 Djkamzy – Outro.
Listen below:-
What do you think about this DJ Kamzy’s Mixtape?
Let’s hear from you.
Drop your comments.
