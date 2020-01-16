[Mixtape] DJ Kamzy – Hard Rock Mixtape (January Edition)

DJ Kamzy kick start the year 2020 with a brand new mixtape titled ”Hard Rock Mixtape January Edition”.

Tracklist

1 DJ Kamzy – intro

2 Tekno – Suru

3 Wizboyy – Sikki

4 Teni – Billionaire

5 D-Banj – Everything -is-ok

6 Fireboy DML – Scatter

7 Carter Trillz x Djmaff – Woto Woto

8 Flavour – Time To Party

9 Tiwa savage – Owo Mi Da

10 MunaBlizz – Opasa

11 Zlatan – Yeye-Boyfriend

12 Speed Darlington – InLove

13 Wande-Coal – Ode-Lo-Like

14 Kiss Daniel – True

15 Tekno – Up-Tempo

16 Skiibii – Big Engine

17 Oskido – Bana

18 John Legend – All of me

19 Naira Marley – Mafo

20 Akon – Scammers

21 Yanke Paplo – Zanku Overload

22 Young-John – Ello baby

23 Flash x Neptune – Ojoro

24 Danny S – Oh My God

25 Darmless – Lagos beat

26 Zlatan – Bolanle

27 DotMan – Omoge

28 Naira Marley – Puta

29 Zanda – Skeleton Move

30 Slim case – Masun

31 Kiss Daniel – Pak n Go

32 Rude Boy – Audio

33 Teni – Mr Man

34 Soft – Naughty

35 Victor AD – Too Much

36 Teni – Always

37 Timaya – Balance

38 TeeGold – Disco

39 Skiibii – Sensima

40 Phyno – Ani

42 Djkamzy – Outro.

.

.

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832



