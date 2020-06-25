Categories
[Mixtape] DJ Enimoney – “Stop And Play” (Playlist)

DJ Enimoney Stop And Play (Playlist)

Number 1 Afrobeat Disc Jockey, DJ Enimoney releases a new mixtape / playlist tagged “Stop And Play”.

New Mixtape Stop ‘N’ Play by YBNL official dj, DJ Enimoney Out now…. Call it new school, call it Alte, call it whatever you want! WobeyDj will always put every good music on a bigger platform. This mixtape showcases the new sounds gaining positive attention across the continent today which features some of the veterans and new stars of the scene as; @olamide , @wizkidayo @davidoofficial, @fireboydml , @official2baba , @nairamarley , @omah_lay , @oxladeofficial , @bella_shmurda , @bbankssneh , @djspinall, @wandecoal , @falzthebahdguy , @adekunlegold , @symplysimi , @reekadobanks , @scoobynero, @tinotipsy , @superboycheque , @iamgoodgirlla and many more exceptional talents. I put some of the most interesting music together for you, so immerse yourself into this mixtape and experience real Euphoria. When you hear something you like, ensure you add it to your music library. ENJOY!!

