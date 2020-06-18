Mixtape: DJ Baddo – “Zombie Love” (Special Mix)

The highly addictive love song of the year “Zombie Love” is here with its own special mixtape by ace Disc Jockey Dj Baddo. Zombie love by ben kelly is a song of the moment and has been enjoying massive downloads from all platforms online making DJ Baddo delivering something special for it.

Zombie love is a special mixtape that is full of high tempo sounds to get you on your dancing shoes and have a feeling of love. It shouldn’t be listened to alone so as to share the moments with a loved one. Download zombie loves special mixtape and gets your self dancing all through.

01• Benkelly – Zombie Love

02• Fireboy – Feel

03• Sarz & WurlD – Ego

04• DJ Xclusive – Mad O

05• Omah Lee – Bad Influence

06• Rema – Beamer (Bad Boys)

07• Wande Coal – Tofunmi

08• Fireboy – Like I Do

09• Sarz Ft WurlD – Mad

10• Falz Ft Ms Banks – Bop Daddy

11• DJ Neptune Ft Joeboy X Mr Eazi – Nobody

12• Adekunle Gold Ft DJ Tunez – Kelegbe Megbe

13• Fawazzi – Karishika

14• Fireboy – Vibration

15• Adekunle Gold – Something different

16• Xaki – Genius

17• Kizz Daniel – Jaho

18• Zinoleesky Ft Naira Marley – Caro

19• Terry Apala Ft Niniola – Lock Up

20• Super Balat – Gidigan

21• Young-T-Bugsey Ft Headie One – Don’t Rush

22• Dj Baddo Ft DrSid X Reekado Banks – Bum Shot

23• Juls Ft Bussiwa, Jaz Karis – Soweto Blues

24• Barry Jhay – Ma So Pe

25• Dessy X Zlatan – E No Possible

26• DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small – Nguwe

27• Mayorkun – Of Lagos

28• DJ Xclusive – Gucci Lamba

29• Bad Boyz Timz – MJ

30• Rexxie Ft Naira Marley – Mofoti

31• Bankelly – Awareness

32• Davido Ft The Flowolf X Peruzzi X Dremo – Mafa Mafa

33• Rahman Jago Ft Jamopyper X Zlatan – Of Lala

34• Naira Marley Ft CBlvck X Mohbad – Dido Lobo

35• Zlatan – The Matter

36• DJ Baddo Ft King Hemjay X Eleniyan – Yagofesu

37• Olamide – Choko Milo

38• Mr Real – Baba Fella

39• Street Ambassador – Jamilaya

40• DJ Lisali Ft DJ Yk – Ready To Dance

41• Mohbad Ft Naira Marley – Komajensun

42• Master KG Ft Nomcebo – Jerusalem

45• Danny S – Oma Mad

46• DJ Yk Beat Ft Poco Lee – Mad O Dance Tutorial

47• Gbafun Ft Small Doctor – Unfollow Wa

48• Aunty Rayzor – Kuku Corona

49• Olamide – Wonma

50• Small Doctor – Set Awon

