Mixtape: DJ Baddo – “Zombie Love” (Special Mix)

The highly addictive love song of the year “Zombie Love” is here with its own special mixtape by ace Disc Jockey Dj Baddo. Zombie love by ben kelly is a song of the moment and has been enjoying massive downloads from all platforms online making DJ Baddo delivering something special for it.
Zombie love is a special mixtape that is full of high tempo sounds to get you on your dancing shoes and have a feeling of love. It shouldn’t be listened to alone so as to share the moments with a loved one. Download zombie loves special mixtape and gets your self dancing all through.
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
01• Benkelly – Zombie Love
02• Fireboy – Feel
03• Sarz & WurlD – Ego
04• DJ Xclusive – Mad O
05• Omah Lee – Bad Influence
06• Rema – Beamer (Bad Boys)
07• Wande Coal – Tofunmi
08• Fireboy – Like I Do
09• Sarz Ft WurlD – Mad
10• Falz Ft Ms Banks – Bop Daddy
11• DJ Neptune Ft Joeboy X Mr Eazi – Nobody
12• Adekunle Gold Ft DJ Tunez – Kelegbe Megbe
13• Fawazzi – Karishika
14• Fireboy – Vibration
15• Adekunle Gold – Something different
16• Xaki – Genius
17• Kizz Daniel – Jaho
18• Zinoleesky Ft Naira Marley – Caro
19• Terry Apala Ft Niniola – Lock Up
20• Super Balat – Gidigan
21• Young-T-Bugsey Ft Headie One – Don’t Rush
22• Dj Baddo Ft DrSid X Reekado Banks – Bum Shot
23• Juls Ft Bussiwa, Jaz Karis – Soweto Blues
24• Barry Jhay – Ma So Pe
25• Dessy X Zlatan – E No Possible
26• DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small – Nguwe
27• Mayorkun – Of Lagos
28• DJ Xclusive – Gucci Lamba
29• Bad Boyz Timz – MJ
30• Rexxie Ft Naira Marley – Mofoti
31• Bankelly – Awareness
32• Davido Ft The Flowolf X Peruzzi X Dremo – Mafa Mafa
33• Rahman Jago Ft Jamopyper X Zlatan – Of Lala
34• Naira Marley Ft CBlvck X Mohbad – Dido Lobo
35• Zlatan – The Matter
36• DJ Baddo Ft King Hemjay X Eleniyan – Yagofesu
37• Olamide – Choko Milo
38• Mr Real – Baba Fella
39• Street Ambassador – Jamilaya
40• DJ Lisali Ft DJ Yk – Ready To Dance
41• Mohbad Ft Naira Marley – Komajensun
42• Master KG Ft Nomcebo – Jerusalem
45• Danny S – Oma Mad
46• DJ Yk Beat Ft Poco Lee – Mad O Dance Tutorial
47• Gbafun Ft Small Doctor – Unfollow Wa
48• Aunty Rayzor – Kuku Corona
49• Olamide – Wonma
50• Small Doctor – Set Awon
The post Mixtape: DJ Baddo – “Zombie Love” (Special Mix) appeared first on tooXclusive.