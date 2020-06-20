[Mixtape] Dj Baddo – “Coro Gidigan Mix”

Another Mind blowing Jam from the Nigerian Artiste Popularly known as SUPER BALAT

However, World famous Dj Baddo the originator teamed up with your favorite Hip hop artiste “SUPER BALAT” on his sonorous and melodious newest jam GIDIGAN which was dedicated to his super supportive fans in compilation of top trending Nigerian songs .

Trust me it’s worth listening and vibing mixtape tagged ‘CORO GIDIGAN’

Track List

01• Super Balat – Gidigan

02• Simi – Duduke

03• DJ Neptune Ft Joeboy X Mr Eazi – Nobody

04• Rema – Beaman (Bad Boyz)

05• Reminisce Ft Falz – Prosperity

06• Omah Lay – Bad Influence

07• Adekunle Gold – Something different

08• Sarz Ft WurlD – Ego

09• Wande Coal – Tofunmi

10• WurlD X Sarz – Mad

11• Fawazzi – Karishika

12• Dotman – Enugbe

13• Falz Ft Ms Banks – Bop Daddy

14• Youngtee – Don’t Rush

15• DJ Xclusive – Mad oh

16• Fireboy – Like I Do

17• Kizz Daniel – Jaho

18• Terry Apala Ft Niniola – Lock Up

19• Dessy X Zlatan – E No Possible

20• Jumabee Ft 9ice – Put A Ring

21• Juls Ft Bussiwa Jaz Karis – Soweto Blues

22• Adekule Gold Ft DJ Tunez – Kelegbe Megbe

23• Zinoleesky Ft Naira Marley – Caro

24• Lambasixx Ft Chriszee – Ella

25• DJ Baddo Ft DrSid X Reekado Banks – Bum Shot

26• Mayorkun – Of Lagos

27• DJ Xclusive – Gucci Lamba

28• Broda Shaggy Ft Zlatan – Okoto

29• Bad Boyz Timz – MJ

30• Naira Marley Ft CBlvck X Mohbad – Dido Lobo

31• Super Balat – My Love

32• Rahman Jago Ft Jamopyper X Zlatan – Of Lala

33• Davido Ft The Flowolf X Peruzzi X Dremo – Mafa Mafa

34• Zlatan – Matter

35• Naira Marley – Aye

36• Danny S – Oma Mad

37• Super Balat – Shiba

38• Master KG Ft Nomcebo – Jerusalem

39• DJ Baddo Ft King Hemjay X Eleniyan – Yagofesu

39• DjYk Beat Ft Poco Lee – Mad O Dance Tutorial

40• Super Balat Ft Reminisce – Omo Local

41• Gbafun Ft Small Doctor – Unfollow Wa

42• Aunty Rayzor – Kuku Gang

49• Naira Marley – Tesumole

