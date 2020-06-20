[Mixtape] Dj Baddo – “Coro Gidigan Mix”

Another Mind blowing Jam from the Nigerian Artiste Popularly known as SUPER BALAT
However, World famous Dj Baddo the originator teamed up with your favorite Hip hop artiste “SUPER BALAT” on his sonorous and melodious newest jam GIDIGAN which was dedicated to his super supportive fans in compilation of top trending Nigerian songs .
Trust me it’s worth listening and vibing mixtape tagged ‘CORO GIDIGAN’
Track List
01• Super Balat – Gidigan
02• Simi – Duduke
03• DJ Neptune Ft Joeboy X Mr Eazi – Nobody
04• Rema – Beaman (Bad Boyz)
05• Reminisce Ft Falz – Prosperity
06• Omah Lay – Bad Influence
07• Adekunle Gold – Something different
08• Sarz Ft WurlD – Ego
09• Wande Coal – Tofunmi
10• WurlD X Sarz – Mad
11• Fawazzi – Karishika
12• Dotman – Enugbe
13• Falz Ft Ms Banks – Bop Daddy
14• Youngtee – Don’t Rush
15• DJ Xclusive – Mad oh
16• Fireboy – Like I Do
17• Kizz Daniel – Jaho
18• Terry Apala Ft Niniola – Lock Up
19• Dessy X Zlatan – E No Possible
20• Jumabee Ft 9ice – Put A Ring
21• Juls Ft Bussiwa Jaz Karis – Soweto Blues
22• Adekule Gold Ft DJ Tunez – Kelegbe Megbe
23• Zinoleesky Ft Naira Marley – Caro
24• Lambasixx Ft Chriszee – Ella
25• DJ Baddo Ft DrSid X Reekado Banks – Bum Shot
26• Mayorkun – Of Lagos
27• DJ Xclusive – Gucci Lamba
28• Broda Shaggy Ft Zlatan – Okoto
29• Bad Boyz Timz – MJ
30• Naira Marley Ft CBlvck X Mohbad – Dido Lobo
31• Super Balat – My Love
32• Rahman Jago Ft Jamopyper X Zlatan – Of Lala
33• Davido Ft The Flowolf X Peruzzi X Dremo – Mafa Mafa
34• Zlatan – Matter
35• Naira Marley – Aye
36• Danny S – Oma Mad
37• Super Balat – Shiba
38• Master KG Ft Nomcebo – Jerusalem
39• DJ Baddo Ft King Hemjay X Eleniyan – Yagofesu
39• DjYk Beat Ft Poco Lee – Mad O Dance Tutorial
40• Super Balat Ft Reminisce – Omo Local
41• Gbafun Ft Small Doctor – Unfollow Wa
42• Aunty Rayzor – Kuku Gang
49• Naira Marley – Tesumole
50 • Follow On Instagram @Djbaddo
Stream, Download and Share
