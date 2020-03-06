Mixed feelings as widows of slain policemen get succour

Some widows of slain policemen recently received cash and other gift items from the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA). NICHOLAS KALU captures the moment.

The tears flowed freely; tears of sadness, tears of joy as widows of 60 fallen policemen received support to augment their individual family budgets.

The event, put together by the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) in Abuja, triggered fond memories of the deceased husbands and fathers who died in active service to their fatherland.

Shared among the 60 widows were 40 deep freezers, 10 popcorn-making machines and 10 large power generating sets. In addition, each of them got N50, 000 cash gift, bags of rice and buckets of margarine.

The beneficiaries could not hold back tears as the moment brought home memories of their late spouses. At the same time, they were delighted that they have not been totally forgotten by the society.

Sadly, some of them were married for less than three years before their husbands met their untimely death.

President of POWA and wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Hajiya Fatima Adamu, said the gesture was just the first in many to come the way of the widows.

The event was part of the activities marking the POWA National General Convention. It was held at the school hall of the POWA International School, located directly opposite the Force Headquarters building in Abuja.

Mrs Adamu encouraged the widows to be strong for their children who now look up to them for direction.

Addressing the widows, Mrs Adamu said: “We hear your cries and would help in the little way we can. It is not easy to take care of the home without the husband. We are always here for you. This is just the beginning. We are here to help the widows of our heroes. It is not about what we are giving. With the little we have today, we are empowering 60 widows by God’s grace.”

Mrs Adamu assured that many more of the widows would be benefiting from the support items in the days and months ahead.

She announced that the donations would come in batches and that the 60 widows were those in the first batch.

On what motivated the gesture, she said: “Let us sow and touch your lives. Nothing is too small. What prompted me to do this is God. This is what we are supposed to do. These are women who were always there for their families and it is God that made it possible for us to do this for them and we grateful doing it.

“POWA is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and the little we have, we will make sure we make good use of it. This is the batch A. Batch B will come in two months’ time.”

The wife of the IGP urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items they received.

According to her, those of them that got popcorn-making machines would be trained on how to make popcorn.

“We know it is not easy. As mothers with children and without the father, they should encourage themselves. I urge them not to sell the items they have received but rather make judicious use of them for the economic benefit of their families,” she said.

The beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude to the gesture and assured that they would make good use of the items to improve their situation. The women, who all said life without their husbands had been difficult, said they would appreciate more of such support as the trudge on.

One of them, Mrs Lami Audu, who got a generating set, said: “I feel happy about receiving this. I was not expecting it at all. With this, I am going to start a business. I thank God for the people that did this. May God bless them and continue to provide for them to continue to help people like us.”

The mother of five said life has been tough without her husband. She said the widows would be grateful if other organisations and individuals would emulate POWA.

Another widow, Mrs Friday Imoh, who got a popcorn-making machine, was also full of joy. The mother of three said: “I am happy for the gesture. I did not even know God can bless me like this. May God bless them. I will use this to make money and help my children and myself.

Life has been difficult without my husband. It has been painful but with this, I can help myself. I can manage with this. If more assistance comes we would be grateful”.

Another widow and mother of four, Mrs Ada Charity Simon expressed her appreciation.

“I pray that as the wife of the Inspector General of Police has put happiness on our faces, God will put happiness on her face too. God will bless them. We still need more assistance for our children’s school and so on. We would be happy if others can do like POWA has done. We are really grateful. Life has been tough without my husband. I see these things I have received like a dream. I will use it to sell water and drinks and use it to make money for myself and help my family.”

