Missing seven-year-old girl found dead in co-tenant’s vehicle

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

There was pandemonium at Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital on Thursday night when the corpse of a seven-year -old girl, Olagoke Morire, was found dead inside a vehicle owned by a co-tenant.

The Nation gathered that Morire and his twin sister, Olagoke Mokore were with their cousin in their apartment before they went out to buy biscuits.

The mother of the deceased Kehinde Ajayi said her daughter got missing around 1:15pm after Mokore left her in the compound to look for her money she left in the room.

Ajayi said the deceased’s twin sister and her neighbors raised the alarm when she could not be found and the situation prompted them to conduct a search for the boy around the compound to no avail. Her corpse was found inside a co-tenant’s vehicle that was parked in their compound at about 8pm.

Ekiti State Police Public Relation Officer, Abutu Sunday confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

