Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The missing COVID-19 patient from Osun State Isolation Centre in Ejigbo has been apprehended and returned to the centre, The PUNCH reports.

The patient, a woman, was apprehended in Ejigbo town and returned to the facility by the police on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Press Secretary to Osun State Governor, Ismail Omipidan, confirmed the development to The PUNCH.

He said that the patient had been apprehended and returned to the facility.