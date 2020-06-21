Miss Nigeria 2018, Chidinma Aaron Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order as miss Nigeria 2018, Chidinma Leilani Aaron took to Instagram to announce her engagement.

On a post on Instagram she wrote:

I said “Yes!” to my soulmate.

It’s amazing to see what God does when we put our trust in Him. Now I understand the meaning of “better half” – One half of two whole people who come together to form a unit.

Every line I wrote concerning who I will love to spend my life with manifests through my fiancé. Him taking a knee elevated our relationship. Ours has been deep and truly unique. God sees our hearts. He fills us up with wisdom on how to be love and grow in our purpose. I would rest easy knowing that he is my husband (to be �). He is the father I would love our children to have. He compliments me. I am grateful we chose to do life with each other.

This is divine. Indeed, God is good.

Thank you life!

engaged #happy #bridetobe #photooftheday #natural #chidinmaaron #chidinmaaaron

