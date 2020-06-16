Miracle Pastor Caught Burying Charms In Someone’s House In Cross River

There was pandemonium at Itigidi, Abi Local Government Area of Cross Rivers state as a popular man of God, and General Overseer of Paul’s Ministries, Prophet Paul Abam, was caught burying charms in someone’s house.

Vanguard learnt that the Prophet, who was a Pastor in an orthodox church in Ugep, Yakurr LGA a neighbouring town before leaving to open his own ministry, was caught right in the act as he was trying to bury the charm in his “victims” house.

The prophet was paraded around Itigidi, Abi LGA, Cross River in a traditional way to shame him and deter others with such intentions because the act is considered taboo in the area.

Prophet Paul Abam paraded in the traditional way

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said he was caught after being identified by someone who saw and identified him while allegedly burying the charms in the building.

The eyewitness said that Pastor Abam popularly known as “Miracle Pastor” was paraded in traditional handcuffs after he was caught in the act.

“We apprehended Prophet Paul Abam in his home town Itigidi when he was burying charms in someone’s building and dealt with the matter by parading him in our traditional way to deter others like him,” the witness said.

