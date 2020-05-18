Ministry urges NFF to expedite action on players’ welfare

Our Reporter

THE Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare has written to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to come up with a welfare plans for players.

This is coming on the heels of the recent intervention of Youth and Sports Development Minister when he gave financial and material support to the families of ex –players.

In a letter dated May 11 written by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Gabriel Aduda, NFF President Amaju Pinnick was directed to furnish the ministry with plans for welfare assistance to players.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the kind gesture of extending support to the families of our fallen heroes in following the lead of the ministry to pledge the monthly payment of N30,000.

“I wish to further request you to provide information on the welfare package put in place by your management to enhance productivity and motivate staff and athletes of your federation, as well as welfare scheme for families of ex-internationals, the sick and injured athletes,” Aduda stated in the letter.

The letter is expected to stir the NFF to action following outcry over the poor welfare of most former players and their families.

It would be recalled that the Minister had offered financial and material support to the mothers of late Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji and quarter miler Sunday Bada.

He also pledged to pay them monthly allowance as well as offset their hospital bill any time they have health challenge.

