Ministry to ensure movement of essential cargo

Franca Ochigbo, Abuja

Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, Adebayo Adeniyi, said the ministry is constantly engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure free flow of essential cargo within the country and at the ports of arrival.

Adebayo gave this assurance at his weekly update on the performance of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID-19, in Abuja.

He said government is working assiduously to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 lockdown through sustainable production, transportation and distribution of essential products, such as food, medical, pharmaceutical and agro-allied products continue unhindered throughout the period of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The ministry, in collaboration with all the critical stakeholders, will continue to ensure that the impacts of the pandemic on the economy and households across the country were significantly reduced.

