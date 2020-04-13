Ministry begins digital payment to the poor

Our Reporter

The Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme to the poor has been digitalized in six states, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq has said.

In a statement, the ministry quoted the minister as saying that the digitalization was introduced to ensure accountability and transparency in the disbursement of the money meant for the poor and the vulnerable in the society.

“One of the priorities of the ministry is to digitalize the payment of Conditional Cash Transfer programme for accountability and transparency. We will continue to expand the digitalization,” she said.

The Minister has visited Imo, Anambra, Lagos and Ogun states in the ongoing payment of N20,000 CCT programme, trader moni and distribution of relief materials.

The relief materials distribution started in Kwali Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory. The minister has visited Ihu, Ikeduru, Imo State and Ihiala local government of Anambra state.

She said: “My visits are intended to inspect the programme, meet with various stakeholders and beneficiaries. We want to continue to explain to the people how the programme works. The idea is to ensure accountability and transparency and assure them that the exercise is ongoing and continuous.

“In all the states, I visited, I also presented relief materials on behalf of the Federal Government. In my interaction with governors, I implored the state governments to prioritise the poor, vulnerable and persons with disabilities as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.”

The minister, who commended the governors for their commitment towards implementation of the CCT programme and distribution of relief materials, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to economically vulnerable and poor Nigerians.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned about the poor and the vulnerable Nigerians. Our priority is to implement Mr President’s agenda of reaching out to ordinary Nigerians. And as a ministry, we remain committed to the poor, vulnerable and persons with disabilities.”

