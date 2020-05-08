Millie Small, The Bournvita Girl Dies At Age 72

Cadbury Nigeria Plc (“Cadbury Nigeria” or “the Company”) today announced the demise of Jamaican singer, Millie Small at the age of 72, reportedly from a stroke, in England. The star, who was born Millicent Small, sang one of the earliest Bournvita commercial songs.

The song It’s Millie The Bournvita Girl, was released in 1964 in the United Kingdom, under the Reggae genre. The Bournvita song helped popularize Cadbury Nigeria’s flagship cocoa beverage brand in the sixties.

A statement from the Company said Ms. Small was also popular for her global hit single My Boy Lollipop, which climbed to number two in both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart in 1964. She was well known for her high-pitched vocals, which struck the right note with her fans all over the world.

In 2011, the Governor-General of Jamaica bestowed on Ms. Small, a Commander in the Order of Distinction, in recognition of her contribution to the Jamaican music industry. Small is survived by her daughter, Jaelee, who is also a musician.

“Our condolences to her family,” said Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director of the Company. “She made Bournvita a household name in the sixties.”

