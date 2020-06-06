Military Operation Kills 70 Bandits, Cattle Rustlers In Kaduna Forest

A file photo of Nigerian soldiers sitting on a military pick-up truck at a military base.

The military on Saturday said at least 70 bandits and cattle rustlers have been eliminated in Kachia forest, Kaduna state after an operation it conducted on Friday.

Military spokesman, Major General John Enenche, said the operation, which combined ground and air offensives, was carried out by troops of Operation Thunderstrike in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill 9 In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

According to Enenche, military operatives “pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest” and “their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships.”

Troops are still canvassing the forest, scouting for the remaining bandits.

“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces,” the military statement signed by Enenche said. “This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.”

Kaduna, the same as much of northern Nigeria, is currently battling an infestation of armed bandits.

In one of the latest attacks by the bandits, at least nine people were killed and many others injured following an attack on Avong Doka village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna on Wednesday.

Read the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE TROOPS OF OPERATION ACCORD KILLS SEVENTY BANDITS IN KACHIA FOREST KADUNA STATE 1. In a combined ground and air offensive on 5 June 2020, troops of Operation THUNDER STRIKE under Operation ACCORD in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes conducted a clearance patrol to Kachia Forest and neutralized some armed bandits/cattle rustlers. This followed a timely and credible information on the bandits movement within the area. Troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest. Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships. After the air interdiction, seventy (70) bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries. The troops are exploitating the forest. Details to follow as they unfold. 2. As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up. 3. Relatedly, troops of Operation YAKI in blocking positions for Operation ACCORD at outskirts of Kankomi village apprehended 2 bandits’ logistics suppliers. Items recovered include: recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks and groceries. 4. The Military High Command congratulates Operation THUNDER STRIKE, Operation YAKI and Air Component of Operation ACCORD, for their dexterity. While the general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the Country. 5. You are please requested to disseminate this information through your medium. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation. JOHN ENENCHE

Major General

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters

6 June 2020

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

