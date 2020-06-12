Mike Ezuruonye’s Imposter Exposed After He Tried To Scam A White Woman

A man who goes about impersonating Mike Ezuruonye has been exposed after a White woman he tried to scam recorded the video call.

Mike Ezuruonye shared a video of the call and called on the Nigerian police, EFCC, FBI, and Interpol to go after the man.

In the video, the Caucasian woman is seen telling the Nigerian man that she has divorced her husband and she will give him some money from her divorce settlement.

However, she made it clear to him that she’s aware that the Mike Ezuruonye profile he’s using isn’t his.

She asked him to promise that he will close down the fake profiles and that he will stop going after women for money.

She said if he does, she’ll send him money from her divorce settlement and a picture of her divorce papers by Monday.

Mike said this is just one out of multiple impostors. He added that their actions have caused him embarrassment.

