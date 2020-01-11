Mike Daffy drops single, excites fans with giveaways

By Sampson Unamka

AFROPOP singer, Mike Daffy, has dropped his first single, ‘Bless up’.

According to Mike Daffy, the new single produced by Klef and mixed and mastered by Tobi Badass, is a song that talks about hustle, life, day-to-day activities, the grind and serves as motivation for the youths.

Daffy said the new single which has a visual on YouTube is the first track on his forthcoming seven-track Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Give’ scheduled to be released in April.

On what inspires his song and the EP ‘Give’, Daffy said: “Actually, I am giving out one particular message with my music which is giving. I encourage people to give, to be a cheerful giver. If it’s love, money or anything, just give it out.”

Born in Mushin, Lagos, Daffy, who is an alumnus of Moshood Abiola Polythenic where he read Accountancy, has engaged thousands of fans with his regular giveaways such as cash prices, among other gifts via his social media platforms simply by tagging him while listening to his song which excites fans.

He hopes to feature Wizkid, Naira Marley, Zlatan and Oxlade on his upcoming music projects.

