Categories
News

Mexican Protesters Clash With Police Over Custody Death

Mexicans protested against police brutality on Thursday in the second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.

Protests have swelled in cities worldwide since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.

Protesters in the historic center of the state capital of Jalisco vandalized buildings, including the palace, and set ablaze several police cars, footage from network Milenio showed. Police were seen using force against protesters.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

A media outlet said one of its photographers was kicked out after being mistaken for a protester.

SIGN UP NOW! Earn up to 30% registration fee and get paid on all their transactions, register others using your referral link, funds can be withdrawn immediately.

Trending Now!  Pictures Of Landmark University Omu-Aran, Kwara State

However, the story was ridden with “many lies”, Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro responded in a video message late on Thursday. He denied the man depicted in the video had been held for not using a face mask, but gave no further details.

Alfaro said six police were injured, including one set on fire, with 22 male, and two female, protesters detained. He promised an investigation and condemned the violence, which he described as having been “never before seen”.

Mexico’s deputy minister for human rights requested case files from authorities in Jalisco and Baja California, where there may have been a similar incident in February.

Trending Now!  Inter State Movement May Resume June 21 – Bashir Ahmad

Jalisco has implemented strict measures aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus; wearing face masks is mandatory.

Although the exact circumstances of the death in Jalisco are not known, footage circulating on social media showed a young man, identified as Giovanni Lopez, being detained by police in early May. Bystanders can be heard saying the police were arresting him for not using a face mask.

Lopez, a construction worker, died in custody, the statement said.

Reuters

Leave a Reply

SIGN UP NOW! During the COVID-19 lockdown, I watched my friend make huge sums of money selling recharge pins and data online and helping people renew Cable TV subscriptions. I've signed up too and I'm making money now! TRY IT! . CLICK HERE!

SIGN UP NOW! Why didn't I know about Resolution Technologies before now? I'm so angry with myself! Imagine how much I've missed so far? Don't regret like me! Join ResoTech today! Earn commissions selling airtime, data, booking hotels and helping people renew Cable TV subscriptions! TRY IT NOW! Click HERE to Sign up!