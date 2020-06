Mercy Eke, Kim Oprah, Venita, And Diane Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies In Sexy New Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy Eke, Kim Oprah, Venita, and Diane are causing a stir on social media.

The reality TV stars took to Instagram to flaunt their banging bikini bodies while posing together by the pool side.

See full photos below…

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email