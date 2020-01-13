‘Mentally Deranged’ Suspect Sets Man Ablaze In Surulere

A man said to be mentally deranged has set ablaze another man in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday last week while the police have identified the suspect who committed the crime as Badejo Adewale.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, Adewale poured petrol on the victim after which he ignited it.

“On 09/01/2020 at about 0708hrs, one Adeola Kadara ‘f’ of No 13 Aiyeleto Street Surulere reported at Surulere Police Station that she received an information that on 08/01/2020, her brother, one Bolatito Farook Kadara ‘m’ was set ablaze at Hogan Bassey Street Surulere and was taken to Lagos Island General hospital,” the statement read.

Elkana disclosed that following the complaint, police detectives visited the scene and proceeded to the hospital where the victim was seen recuperating.

The victim, according to him, made a statement to the police and narrated how he was set on fire by the suspect.

The police command’s spokesman added that investigation was extended to the psychiatric hospital in Yaba where the suspect was admitted.

He said efforts made to interview him proved abortive as he could not utter a word, although the police were investigating the incident.

