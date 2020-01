A mentally challenged woman has welcomed a baby boy after being rescued and rushed to Onitsha General Hospital.

The lady was rescued and assisted after the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue received a distress call from a concerned citizen.

The woman has been relocated to a government facility where she will be cared for until her due date of delivery.

