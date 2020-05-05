Men, Be Stingy Until You Get Married – Reno Omokri Advises

A former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, who is well known for dishing out marital advise on his social media page has urged men to be stingy till they get married.

Reno Omokri stated that men need a woman they can share their heart with and not just one they can share their cash with.

He went on to advise that till a man is married, it is preferable for him to be generous with affection while being stingy with his money.

He wrote;

“Dear men,

You need a woman you can share your heart with, not one you can only share your money with. Until you get married, be stingy with money and be generous with affection. The woman that stays under those circumstances, is the woman for you “