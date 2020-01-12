Mele Kyari’s friends storm Borno despite Boko Haram threat

By Olushola Victor

Borno State is often seen as a danger zone due to the activities of the Boko Haram insurgent group.

But last Saturday, Aliko Dangote, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos and other top personalities shunned the security threat to celebrate with their friend, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Kyari Mele. It was on the occasion of the nuptials of Kyari’s son, Muhammad and daughter, Sadiya.

Due to the caliber of personalities who flew into the state, adequate security measures were put in the place. Police and Civil Defence operatives restricted movement on major roads leading to the wedding venue – the Government House multipurpose hall.

Other known faces spotted at the wedding were Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi; Governor of the state, Babagana Zulum; former governor of Borno, Modu Ali Sheriff; National Security Adviser, Muhammed Monguno; Hon. Abdullaziz Yari Abubakar; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, among others.

