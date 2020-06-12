Categories
Music

Mega King – “La’Mayan” ft. Chizbeatz

Super Talented music artiste, Mega King returns with a new Banger dubbed “La’Mayan” featuring Chizbeatz.

Nigeria’s finest emerging reggae/dance hall artiste, Kingsley Uhunamure Osagie popularly known as Mega King born 22nd of March in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, is a songwriter, composer and producer. He graduate from the prestigious Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State with a degree in Computer Science. He dropped ‘Olowo‘ some months ago and now his back with new baddest HIT single tagged “LA’MAYAN” Featuring Chizbeatz under the stables of Efoski Entertainment.

Mega King was able to fine tune this new single afro beat with dope ragga dance hall with reggae flavour lyrics. LA’MAYAN will surely blow your mind away topping your playlist. This hit single was produced by fast rising young producer Chizbeatz and mix by the magic finger himself your favourite Big Mc producer.

Listen and Enjoy below


DOWNLOAD MP3

