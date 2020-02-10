Meet The 5 Nigerian Sisters Who Are All Doctors (See Photo)

A photo of five Nigerian sisters said to be all medical doctors have left tongues wagging on social media.

Five Nigerian women said to sisters from same parent who are all doctors have been praised by Nigerians.

The sisters’ medical specialties include: Neuro-surgery, Gynecology, plastic surgery, family health and public health.

The cheerful revelation was made by an Instagram user with the handle @Fattybold who shared the photo wrote:

“Neuro surgeon, Gynecologist,plastic surgeon,Family physician and public health physician …. all in one family from same parent.”

