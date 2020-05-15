Meet Nigerian Man Trains Himself In The University While Working As A Security Guard (Photo)

A Nigerian man, Israel Obinna Ugwu has shared the touching story how he made it through the university while working as a security guard. He shared his story on his blog censored Nigeria.

He wrote:

I will tell you a short story.When I got a Security Job in the University, I was offered admission to study political science in the same school.I was happy. It was when I started processing my admission that I got news from the Chief Security Officer that Security Guards are not allowed to go to school, let alone to study a full time 4 years programme in the same University.

“Abomination! Israel Ugwu is about to do the unthinkable”.According to the “rules” or “constitution” of the University, a staff is not allowed to study in the University or do a full time course.It is either you forfeit the admission or the job. ONE thing is Involved! I was face with the dilemma of choosing this work with a meagre of 21 thousand naira as salary or continue with school with the hope of paying the first school fees of over one hundred and twenty five thousand naira (125k) and later drop in 200 level because I know that there is no means for financial assistance.

Dad was long Gone and Mum was a small commercial but peasant farmer. And I couldn’t accumulate a whopping 125k by merely mixing concrete or serving as a Labourer. It was a daily labouring job that kept me and my family alive.I begged the Chief Security but he refused. I met the administrative officer, He said I should seek admission elsewhere.

I met a family friend and He ADVISED me to forfeit my admission for Shedrach Ugwu, my brother. He also gained admission that same year. I met my uncle who is also a Security Guard in the school. He gave me the ADVISE that finally weak me in this life. He said I should forfeit the admission, after all, those who went to school have not gotten a JOB. At least, I could feed some mouth in the family. With the job, I can get married and nwayo nwayo (small small) I could build a house.

With 21k? Twenty one thousand naira oh!! Chai! I was strong in spirit, I didn’t heed to his advice.*******BUT today, I swear, I didn’t know how it all happened!!! I was just happy that I could ONLY Struggle hard as a student in the Day and read my books in the cozy Night shifts as a Security Guard. After 4 years in school and as a Security Guard, I was able to save 125k every year from my meagre monthly 21k to pay for a 4 year programme. How I did it, I swear, I don’t know. I didn’t forfeit an admission. And I finished school successfully.

I graduated. I achieved my aim. See eh, the world do not want you to be above them. THEY will discourage you. It is natural like that. THEY want you to be like them; Retrogressive and stagnated. If they don’t succeed, they’d want you to join the league of Unsuccessful people. They do NOT see anything good in you. BUT let me tell you something, IT IS A BIG LIE. Scam of the 21st century! YOU CAN BE WHATEVER YOU WANT TO BE.

And can achieve whatever aim you set out to achieve. Just be focused and determined. Don’t let your guard down. Don’t be distracted. DON’T stop believing in yourself. Even when you struggle with life, just keep calm and wear a warm smile. Life is too short to worry about problems that NEVER last. -Israel Obinna Ugwu