MC Oluomo dissolves NURTW Lagos Island branch

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council Chairman Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo has dissolved the Lagos Island Branch ‘C’ of the union.

This followed the incessant fighting in the area that led to the death of some people.

Akinsanya told The Nation on Sunday that the dissolution became the necessary having tried unsuccessfully to pacify leadership of the branch to unite.

The NURTW boss had in November invited the parties involved for amicable settlement at union’s state office in Agege, Lagos.

The feuding parties were led by former NURTW Idumota Branch Chairman, Azeez Lawal (aka Kunle Poly), Fatai Otun, Akeem Agboola, Wale Olomi, Idowu Bintinlaye, Isiaka Emmanuel and Ige Adubi, among others.

The factions highlighted several issues causing disaffection among them.

They claimed that the majority of the crisis which led to the loss of lives of some persons was not connected to the union activities.

Last Tuesday, Akinsanya also invited those involved in the crisis to the union’s state headquarters to explain reasons for the renewed fighting.

After the meeting, about 27 people were taken to the command headquarters to sign an undertaking not to involve in violence in Lagos Island again.

The Nation learnt that some of them were paraded by the Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu last Wednesday.

Akinsanya said the union will not condone any act of violence.

He said: “The people in Lagos Island are living in fear. You do not allow them to trade in peace. They have the right to go about their businesses without harassment or molestation. The Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration won’t tolerate the disturbances anymore.

“As humans, there may be disagreement but when such arises, we expect members to be matured and civil in resolving their differences and not resort to violence and thuggery.”

Former Lagos Island Branch ‘C’ Treasurer Akeem Agboola a.k.a Okoro said the move by Akinsanya to invite feuding parties for amicable settlement was a welcome development.

According to him, peace has returned to the area following their cooperation with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“We led some SARS operatives twice to apprehend the boys disturbing the peace in the area. Those that were not arrested have since relocated to another area. We all want peace to reign; our business cannot thrive under an atmosphere of violence. I commend MC Oluomo’s bold move to restore normalcy and resolve our crisis,” he said.

Former Deputy Chairman Isiaka Emmanuel a.k.a Baba Nla said the dissolution was a welcome development.

Emmanuel added that this would afford the state council to properly constitute new executive that will work in unity.

“Those who were fighting do not belong to the union. They only hide under the cover of some union members to perpetrate their evil. The dissolution of the exco will make peace reign,” he said.

Fatai Otun, who is the treasurer of Apongbon/Lawanson Unit, said since the last November peace meeting, Apongbon/Lawanson Unit has been peaceful.

“Since series of arrests were made last week, the whole area has been peaceful. We have been under the Bridge since morning, no crisis,” he said.

