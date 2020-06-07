MC Galaxy Speaks On How The Nigerian Music Industry Is Dominated With Tribalistic Yoruba People

Sensational singer, Mc Galaxy has shared his thoughts on who truly controls the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Tribalism is a serious issue to any country and unfortunately, Nigeria is not entirely free from this issue either. MC Galaxy seems to believe that the entertainment industry is run by the Yorubas and dominated only by their tribesmen. The singer said during a recent Instagram live session when he was asked about his opinion on tribal differences in the industry.

According to him, their tribalistic behavior is what prevented him from going to major award shows. He said that these Yoruba awards failed to recognize and nominate his hit track “Sekem” which has over 27 million views on Youtube. Galaxy added that he is confident about making this same statement anywhere.

