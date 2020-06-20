Categories
Music

MC Galaxy – “Freaky Waist”

MC Galaxy Freaky Waist

Mr Okokobioko, Mc Galaxy returns to the music scene with a brand new tune dubbed “Freaky Waist”.

MCG Empire releases a new single titled “Freaky Waist” delivered by the C.E.O himself- MC Galaxy. This an Afro-Pop record with good beats and strings produced by BlaiseBeatz. Mixed and Mastered by Selebobo aka Mix Monster.

On this tune, MC Galaxy turns FreakyFreaky Daddy, he want to extract juice from Freaky&Spicy girls. We all know Mc-Galaxy as an artiste you can get explicit girls contents from cuz of his Friday live shows on Instagram which as now gone Premium on Telegram. He rise the bar higher with the release of this record as he is currently planning a 500k giveaway for the most freakiest girl that vibe to this song.

“Freaky Waist” is a song that talks about getting down (going on bed) with hot sexy girl…. Listen and Enjoy below

DOWNLOAD MP3

