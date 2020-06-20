Mr Okokobioko, Mc Galaxy returns to the music scene with a brand new tune dubbed “Freaky Waist”.

MCG Empire releases a new single titled “Freaky Waist” delivered by the C.E.O himself- MC Galaxy. This an Afro-Pop record with good beats and strings produced by BlaiseBeatz. Mixed and Mastered by Selebobo aka Mix Monster.

On this tune, MC Galaxy turns FreakyFreaky Daddy, he want to extract juice from Freaky&Spicy girls. We all know Mc-Galaxy as an artiste you can get explicit girls contents from cuz of his Friday live shows on Instagram which as now gone Premium on Telegram. He rise the bar higher with the release of this record as he is currently planning a 500k giveaway for the most freakiest girl that vibe to this song.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“Freaky Waist” is a song that talks about getting down (going on bed) with hot sexy girl…. Listen and Enjoy below

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post MC Galaxy – “Freaky Waist” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

