WCB Wasafi prominent act, Mbosso dishes out a brand new record to honour a true leader which he titles “Tamba Magufuli”.

Mbosso while releasing this new song “Tamba Magufuli” shared; ‘Wimbo Maalum Wa Kumpongeza Rais Wa Jamhuri Ya Muungano Wa Tanzania Mh. John Pombe Magufuli Na Chama Cha Mapinduzi‘…

The talented singer sings praises of Tanzania president – John Magufuli, a man of dignity, honor and respect. ‘Proud of our Revolutionary Party, Proud of Our President Mr Joh Alcohol Magufuli for Making Our New Tanzania, Now and We Are Walking and Walking Chests Before Everywhere We Go’… these was the inspirational behind the record as shared by Mbosso..

“Tamba Magufuli” comes with a good melody, a perfect dance tune to shake your body, Listen and Enjoy below

