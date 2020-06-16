Mbosso – “Haijakaa Sawa”

Talented Tanzania singer, Mbosso releases the official music video for his latest hit single – “Haijakaa Sawa”… Enjoy!

WCB Wasafi superstar, Mbosso shared an impressive song with his African fans titled “Haijakaa Sawa“. This record talks about real life hustle, how young lovers with ends mean struggle with life survival and to even keep up with their relationship.

On this song Mbosso portrays himself as a ghetto lover boy. He explains to his lady lover why he comes home anger almost everyday and makes life difficult for her. Shares that when there is no money happiness becomes a difficult thing to express. Mbosso pleads to lady not to be mad with him as things would soon change. He would soon be her joy, feed her with good foods and give her the fancy things of life. The make ups, nails and human hairs he has deprived her of would become a weekly thing that she would get to do.

