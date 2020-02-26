Mbaoma dreams NPFL Hotshot

By Tunde Liadi

Enyimba’s Victor Mbaoma says it is a personal dream he has been working towards to become the highest goals scorer at the end of the season one day and that he will happier if it becomes a reality this term.

Mbaoma has scored nine goals for the People’s Elephant in the league to place second in the race for the NPFL Hotshot and the ex-Remo Stars and Akwa United striker opined that he will continue to do his best to be more accurate in front of goal to ensure he emerges as the best at the end of the season.

The forward last scored for Enyimba in their 4-1 annihilation of Abia Warriors in the Abia derby but failed to hit bull’s eye in their 2-0 away loss to Nasarawa United which snapped their five games winning streak.

“I have a goal target but I do not want to reveal it to anybody until the end of the season. I sure have a target I’m looking forward to achieving,” Mbaoma explained.

“Of course it is my wish to become the highest scorer. It is dream that I am working towards that one day I hope it becomes real. It may be this season. If it comes, I will be the happiest person alive.”

“I will continue to give my best to ensure that I help my team to retain the league title and also to score as many goals as possible to ensure that I am the highest scorer at the end of the season.”

The striker also mourned the death of his former teammate, Kazeem Tiamiyu who was allegedly killed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Sagamu last week.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

