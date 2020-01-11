Mayorkun & Dremo Perform Social Experiment With Money In Lagos (Watch Video)

In viral video shared on the Internet, popular Nigerian singer Mayorkun and rapper Dremo were seen performing a social experiment.

In the video, the duo were seen placing money on the ground as they watched to see if anyone will pick it.

While they say in a vehicle, they watched as people moved and predicted who was likely to pick up the currencies.

They were seen dropping ₦500 notes on the floor as they eagerly waited to see who would pick it up.

Watch the video below:-

