Mathias denies missing from Akwa United

Akwa United midfielder Samuel Mathias has debunked claims that he left the club without permission.

In a release on Thursday, the club said Mathias has been away from team’s camp for more than a week without official permission and that the club was not aware of his whereabouts.

However, Mathais told NationSport that he travelled to Makurdi to treat himself stating that he informed the club’s chairman Paul Bassey before embarking on the journey.

Mathias added that he was not feeling well and he had to go home for proper treatment.

“I was shocked to read a statement from our media department that I left the club without permission. I told our chairman Paul Bassey that I was not feeling fine and I needed to travel home to treat myself but the chairman said I should wait until they come back from Kano for Pillars’ game.

“But I had to go because my condition was getting worse and I sent a text message to the chairman. The chairman is aware of my movement,” Mathias said.

It was gathered that the former Lobi Stars will rejoin the team in Uyo today. “I am okay now and I am on my way to Uyo and by tomorrow (today) I should be in the camp,” the former El Kanemi Warriors midfielder stated.

