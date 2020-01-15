[Match Highlight] Man United 1 – 0 Wolves (Watch Here)

Juan Mata’s superb second-half goal sent Manchester United into the FA Cup fourth round as they beat Wolves.

The Spanish midfielder chipped over keeper John Ruddy to settle the third-round replay after being put through on goal by Anthony Martial.

Wolves had an early Pedro Neto strike ruled out by the video assistant referee for a handball in the build-up.

