[Match Highlight] Man United 1 – 0 Wolves (Watch Here)

Juan Mata’s superb second-half goal sent Manchester United into the FA Cup fourth round as they beat Wolves.
The Spanish midfielder chipped over keeper John Ruddy to settle the third-round replay after being put through on goal by Anthony Martial.
Wolves had an early Pedro Neto strike ruled out by the video assistant referee for a handball in the build-up.
