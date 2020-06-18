Master KG – “Jerusalema (Remix)” ft. Burna Boy, Nomcebo Zikode

South African Buzzing recording artiste, Master KG teamed up with Nigeria’s Afrobeat monster, Burna Boy for the Remix of the hit Song ‘Jerusalema‘, after the huge success of the track with over 26 million views on Youtube.

“Jerusalema Remix” by Master KG featuring the African Giant- Burna Boy is another Smash Hit from Open Mic Productions. The original version had multi-talented vocalist Nomcebo Zikode (who is known for blessing records with sweet vocals), Burna came in with the Afro-fusion genre, talked about not be perfect and he strive to survive in the jungle.

Master KG sits on top of the world as one of the most decorated musicians of his generation as a recipient of the coveted continental and African diaspora Afrima 2018 Award for Best Electro and Dance; Afrimma 2019 Award for Best Male Southern Africa; SABC Summer Song 2018 for Skeleton Move; and the Limpopo Music Award for Best House Single for Skeleton Move.

This banging remix is a follow up to his recent ‘Superstar‘ song which was released after the success of Skeleton Move, Wayawaya, and Jerusalem (amongst others). If we are to talk about vocal and melody delivery OluwaBurna didn’t come short on this Remix, he blended his Afrobeat vibe well with that of MasterKg’s South African sound and language… Listen below

