Masari: fallen heroes deserve national recognition

From Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Wednesday said the nation’s fallen heroes deserve national awards and recognition for preserving the integrity and unity of the country. The governor spoke at Natsinta Barrack, Katsina, the state capital, venue of the celebration.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to consider the role and sacrifices men and officers of the Nigerian Army made to give the nation, Africa and other parts of the world peace.

“This is a day for us to reflect on those they left behind – their children, women and descendants – to see what we can do to assist them.

“We join the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Mohammadu Buhari, and other members of the Federal Government to reflect in particular on the role played by the fallen heroes…”

The governor acknowledged the efforts of the Army and other security outfits at combating banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crime across the state.

