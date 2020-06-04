Married Man Collapses After Sex Romp With Married Woman

A married woman is in serious trouble after a married man she visited for sex collapsed while they were being intimate.

The lady who has been held over the incident, however denied being responsible.

She pleaded innocence, while regretting the fact that she left her kids at home to visit him, only for him to collapse after sex.

She also begged eye witnesses to allow her go back to her house and take care of the kids she left at home.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the hospital on a bike.

