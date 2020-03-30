Marine Bridge closure suspended

Our Reporter

The Lagos State Government has suspended the announced closure of Marine Bridge in Apapa until further notice.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde hinged the decision on the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to comply with the social distancing directive, especially in the building sector, to further curb the spread of the virus.

Oladeinde said a new date for the planned repair works on the bridge will be communicated in due course.

“Lagosians are advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing, except the trip is very essential”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has dropped the idea of imposing a curfew in the state meant to allow the fumigation exercise of public space.

Relying on experts’ advice, the Governor said the disinfectant is non-toxic, noting that the exercise has commenced.

He said: “I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks and other public areas.

The Governor also said during a live press conference that if there is a need for curfew, the government will not hesitate to impose it.

For now, everything remains the way they are.