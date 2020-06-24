Man’s Suicide Attempt At Ogun River In Abeokuta Aborted (Photos)

A 36-year-old man, Fatai Oyedele, has attempted to take his own life as he reportedly jumped into the popular Ogun River in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

DAILY POST reports that the incident happened around 1:15pm on Wednesday.

Our correspondent gathered that Oyedele was rescued by men of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps.

The Spokesperson of Ogun TRACE Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to DAILY POST.

The man, who was seen with a bottle of insecticide, suspected to be an insecticide, is said to be a resident of Tourist Estate, Obere Atan-Ota area of the State.

It was not clear how he travelled all the way from Atan-Ota to Abeokuta for the aborted suicide mission.

Akinbiyi informed that Oyedele, a clothes seller, is married with five children.

He said Oyedele “attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the river with a poisonous insecticide in his hand.

“Our prompt intervention and the help of some civilians at the scene evaded what would have been an eventual suicide

“He was pulled out of the river and was later taken to the Adigbe Police Station for further investigation.”

