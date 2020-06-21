Mane Forgets About Black Lives Matter Kneel As He Dashes Into Everton’s Half

Players across the Premier League have been taking the knee at the start of games to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Liverpool winger Sadio Mane appeared to forget to kneel during the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

As referee Mike Dean blew his whistle, all of the other 21 players on the pitch took the knee, but Mane mistakenly dashed into the Everton path.

The Senegal international soon realised his mistake and performed the symbolic gesture.

In addition to taking a knee before games, all Premier League players have worn the words Black Lives Matter on the back on their shirts.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was wearing boots with Black Lives Matter written on them.

Alexander-Arnold will put the boots up for auction in order to raise funds for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

source:- allfootballapp

