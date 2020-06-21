Mancini: I Hope Balotelli Is Not Destroyed By His Mistakes

Maria Balotelli has been described as an extraordinary footballer, according to Italian manager Roberto Mancini.

The former Manchester City Coach is a firm believer of the talented forward that played under him at the Etihad but warned that he makes too many mistakes and may regret them in future if nothing is done to change his ways.

“I care for him, regardless of all the things he does,” Mancini told RAI Sport.

“I trained him when he was still just a kid, I played him and he was extraordinary for any years. My hope is that he will do something to change all this, as he’s still only 30 years old and would be at the peak of his football maturity.

“I hope one day he wakes up and realises he’s still throwing his talent away. Mario is an extraordinary lad, so kind and polite. I have explained to him many times that he is throwing his talent away, because his potential is remarkable.”

Balotelli has probably played his last match for Brescia, as the Serie A side is suing him and agent Mino Raiola for ‘slander’, while the player is taking legal action against the club, claiming they excluded him from training.

source:- fcnaija

